The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.41.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ CG opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.88.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $17,570,601.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,743 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $525,332.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 704,973 shares of company stock valued at $34,985,334. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Capital World Investors raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,318,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,363,000 after buying an additional 601,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,047,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,236,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,175,000 after acquiring an additional 428,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3,124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,782,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665,164 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

