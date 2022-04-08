The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $328.42.

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $263.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.47 and a 200-day moving average of $297.89. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $233.32 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $668,384,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 42,179.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,138,465,000 after buying an additional 639,285 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

