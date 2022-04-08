The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Position Boosted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Toro worth $5,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Toro by 46.8% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Toro by 39.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Toro by 23.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $309,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Toro stock opened at $84.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $81.15 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.21.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.07 million. Toro had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Toro Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.