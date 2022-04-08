Tranche Finance Price Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (SLICE) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Tranche Finance has a market capitalization of $7.69 million and $27,281.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tranche Finance has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000899 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tranche Finance Profile

Tranche Finance (SLICE) is a coin. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Tranche Finance Coin Trading

