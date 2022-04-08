Tranchess (CHESS) Price Hits $0.86 on Major Exchanges

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $62.59 million and $23.46 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00002010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tranchess has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,831.22 or 1.00094036 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00065062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00026376 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000086 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00009175 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,749,246 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

