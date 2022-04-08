Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Trane Technologies has a payout ratio of 34.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Trane Technologies to earn $7.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Trane Technologies stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.80. 1,014,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.52. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $142.53 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $790,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 424,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 353,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,326,000 after acquiring an additional 36,659 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,407,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,851 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.25.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

