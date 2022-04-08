UBS Group Trims Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Target Price to CHF 54

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at UBS Group from CHF 58 to CHF 54 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HCMLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 56 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Holcim from CHF 65 to CHF 58 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Shares of HCMLY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.13. 118,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,920. Holcim has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

