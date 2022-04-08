UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UFPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $205,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,535 shares of company stock worth $2,839,871 in the last 90 days. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,600,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $883,322,000 after buying an additional 263,179 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,886,000 after buying an additional 275,618 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,795,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,231,000 after buying an additional 127,311 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 986,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,803,000 after buying an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,459,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $75.15 on Friday. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.50.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.31%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

