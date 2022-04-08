Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 15.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $397,603,000 after acquiring an additional 149,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 690.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after acquiring an additional 947,858 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.6% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 662,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,208,000 after acquiring an additional 29,396 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 187.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,191,000 after acquiring an additional 417,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 591,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,561,000 after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $398.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $378.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.84. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.77 and a 12-month high of $422.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.64.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.