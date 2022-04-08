Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the third quarter worth $50,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.83. 3,891,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,848,650. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $61.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average is $51.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.4873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

