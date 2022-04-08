Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) PT Lowered to €32.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €35.50 ($39.01) to €32.00 ($35.16) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Uniper from €40.00 ($43.96) to €30.00 ($32.97) in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Uniper from CHF 36 to CHF 30 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Uniper from €38.90 ($42.75) to €39.00 ($42.86) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Uniper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uniper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.61.

Shares of UNPRF remained flat at $$26.08 during trading hours on Friday. Uniper has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.17.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

