United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of United Therapeutics worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $1,200,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,280. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.17.

UTHR opened at $190.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.67. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.47.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 12.80%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

