Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.58.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,099,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $531,493,000 after buying an additional 502,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,811,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,162,000 after acquiring an additional 321,368 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,269,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $294,310,000 after buying an additional 307,066 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 90.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after buying an additional 1,067,340 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,053,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $284,103,000 after purchasing an additional 83,554 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $144.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.64 and a 200 day moving average of $134.24. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.77%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

