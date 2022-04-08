Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UMGNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Universal Music Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Universal Music Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Universal Music Group from €29.80 ($32.75) to €30.00 ($32.97) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Universal Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Universal Music Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

UMGNF opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.88. Universal Music Group has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $32.05.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company. The company owns and operates a broad of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising, and audiovisual content. Universal Music Group N.V. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Hilversum, the Netherlands.

