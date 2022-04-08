UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) Price Target Raised to €39.00 at Morgan Stanley

UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €37.00 ($40.66) to €39.00 ($42.86) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
OTCMKTS:UPMKY traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $26.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,511. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.45. UPM-Kymmene has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $40.64.
UPM-Kymmene Company Profile (Get Rating)
