UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) Price Target Raised to €39.00 at Morgan Stanley

UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €37.00 ($40.66) to €39.00 ($42.86) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:UPMKY traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $26.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,511. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.45. UPM-Kymmene has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $40.64.

UPM-Kymmene Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides eucalyptus, birch, and softwood pulp grades for tissue, specialty and graphic papers, boards, and packaging; sawn timber for construction, packaging, distribution, joinery, and furniture industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.

