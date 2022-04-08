VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.41% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $638,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBH opened at $166.62 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a one year low of $146.88 and a one year high of $222.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.13 and a 200-day moving average of $178.91.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

