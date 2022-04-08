Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.9% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 226,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 112,536 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,923,000 after acquiring an additional 40,897 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.82.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $172.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.14 and a 200-day moving average of $162.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

