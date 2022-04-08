VeriCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $14.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 45.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a market cap of $74,718.42 and $14.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,831.22 or 1.00094036 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00065062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00026376 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002010 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,922,504 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

