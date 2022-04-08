Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,750

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.20) to GBX 1,750 ($22.95) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victrex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,530.33.

Shares of VTXPF remained flat at $$24.17 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.24. Victrex has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

