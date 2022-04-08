Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,750

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPFGet Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.20) to GBX 1,750 ($22.95) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victrex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,530.33.

Shares of VTXPF remained flat at $$24.17 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.24. Victrex has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

Victrex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

