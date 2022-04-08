Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 209.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 114,370 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $7,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 101,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

VNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

NYSE:VNO opened at $41.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.51. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $50.91. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 78.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.01%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.