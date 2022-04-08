VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $40.02

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.02 and last traded at $40.22, with a volume of 31718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.70.
VSEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $512.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.05 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.41.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. VSE’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VSE by 17.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in VSE by 208.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 23,258 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in VSE in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of VSE by 194.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of VSE by 16.5% during the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 32,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC)
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VSE (VSEC)
