Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.51 on Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 8th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $97.90 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001188 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ION (ION) traded 9,700,188.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,671.64 or 0.10920596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.31 or 0.00201753 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00042039 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.08 or 0.00385906 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00052463 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011111 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

