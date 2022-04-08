WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,119,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,917,000 after acquiring an additional 808,281 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,209,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2,882.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 411,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,966,000 after buying an additional 397,927 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,195,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,712,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WEC traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.49. 1,382,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,975. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.05. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $105.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

