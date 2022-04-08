Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TPG (TPG)

TPG (NASDAQ: TPG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/6/2022 – TPG had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – TPG had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $35.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – TPG had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – TPG had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $41.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TPG traded down 0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 28.61. The company had a trading volume of 219,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,342. TPG Inc has a twelve month low of 26.50 and a twelve month high of 35.40.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported 0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.41 by -0.16. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TPG Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

TPG is an alternative asset management firm. It invests across multi-product platform which includes Capital, Growth, Impact, Real Estate and Market Solutions. TPG is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

