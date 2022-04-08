Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vincerx Pharma (VINC)

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ: VINC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/30/2022 – Vincerx Pharma had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2022 – Vincerx Pharma had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $30.00 to $14.00.
- 3/29/2022 – Vincerx Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital.
- 3/29/2022 – Vincerx Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2022 – Vincerx Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital.
- 2/22/2022 – Vincerx Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vincerx Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on unmet medical needs of patients with cancer through paradigm-shifting therapeutics. Vincerx Pharma Inc. is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “
- 2/12/2022 – Vincerx Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vincerx Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on unmet medical needs of patients with cancer through paradigm-shifting therapeutics. Vincerx Pharma Inc. is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “
Shares of VINC opened at $3.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $80.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.16. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $19.70.
Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.69. Equities research analysts predict that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.
