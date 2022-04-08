Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

WIZZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 5,450 ($71.48) to GBX 2,900 ($38.03) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.70) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.03) price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($69.51) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,805.77 ($49.91).

Shares of WIZZ stock opened at GBX 2,785 ($36.52) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,342.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,130.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.82. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of GBX 2,250 ($29.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,478 ($71.84). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39.

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($53.18), for a total transaction of £4,055,000 ($5,318,032.79).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

