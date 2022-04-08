WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.12% of WNS worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Applied Research Investments LLC purchased a new position in WNS in the third quarter worth $3,024,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in WNS by 124.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in WNS by 5.2% in the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 28,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in WNS by 7.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 958,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,436,000 after acquiring an additional 63,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in WNS by 12.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter.

Get WNS alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on WNS. StockNews.com began coverage on WNS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

WNS stock opened at $86.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.55. WNS has a 52 week low of $67.36 and a 52 week high of $91.48.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.75 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WNS will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WNS (Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.