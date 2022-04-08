Woodcoin Trading Up 47.7% Over Last 7 Days (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001505 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 47.7% higher against the dollar. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.17 million and $6,345.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,778.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,242.26 or 0.07579226 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.21 or 0.00264647 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $329.29 or 0.00769757 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00013718 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00097300 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $220.83 or 0.00516212 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006939 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.87 or 0.00401777 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

