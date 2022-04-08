Xponance Inc. Acquires 2,578 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LYV. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $83,966,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,207,000 after acquiring an additional 763,955 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,010,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $38,981,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $26,428,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYV opened at $109.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 1.28. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.47 and a 200 day moving average of $109.83.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $211,869.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total transaction of $5,815,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 552,771 shares of company stock valued at $64,257,438. 5.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

