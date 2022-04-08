Xponance Inc. Acquires 3,744 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.08.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $103.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.76 and a 12 month high of $104.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.77. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

Church & Dwight Profile (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.