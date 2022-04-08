Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,581,000 after purchasing an additional 286,093 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,322,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,803,000 after purchasing an additional 57,646 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total transaction of $442,683.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,491 shares of company stock worth $2,031,469 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE opened at $248.44 on Friday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $188.10 and a twelve month high of $250.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 59.52%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STE. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.14.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

