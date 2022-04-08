Xponance Inc. Boosts Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Duke Realty by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,578,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,915,000 after purchasing an additional 257,464 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Duke Realty by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,140,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,101,000 after purchasing an additional 143,124 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in Duke Realty by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 5,017,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,187,000 after purchasing an additional 224,224 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Duke Realty by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,774,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,717,000 after purchasing an additional 293,989 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Duke Realty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,388,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47,314 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRE stock opened at $60.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day moving average of $56.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $42.55 and a 52 week high of $66.22.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 49.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.27.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

