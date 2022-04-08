Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,667,000 after purchasing an additional 146,763 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 22.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,356,000 after acquiring an additional 745,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,992,000 after acquiring an additional 40,938 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,910,000 after acquiring an additional 431,920 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMX. Bank of America lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CarMax from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citic Securities began coverage on CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.27.

NYSE KMX opened at $99.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.97. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.35 and a twelve month high of $155.98.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

