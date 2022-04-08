Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,358 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,768,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,216,000 after buying an additional 74,628 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $674,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 238,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,344,000. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $150,767.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.23. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

