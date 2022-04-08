Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,694 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 284.6% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $55,752,000 after acquiring an additional 802,200 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 19.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $213,195,000 after acquiring an additional 665,419 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,718,000 after acquiring an additional 659,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 140.1% in the third quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 981,283 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $50,467,000 after acquiring an additional 572,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $42.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.78.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

