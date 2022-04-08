Xponance Inc. Buys 1,718 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOV. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Dover by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $8,733,000. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. Oppenheimer raised Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dover from $196.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.77.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $154.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $137.65 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.22 and a 200-day moving average of $166.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

