Xponance Inc. Buys 2,423 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 721,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 39,274 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 136,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTRS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $113.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.03 and its 200 day moving average is $118.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

