Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEAK. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6,049.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 614,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,597,000 after acquiring an additional 604,268 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 356,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,331,000 after purchasing an additional 116,283 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $5,340,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,685,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,367,000 after buying an additional 115,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PEAK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.75. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.13.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.03%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

