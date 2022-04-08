Xponance Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,943,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 225.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,979,000 after purchasing an additional 125,635 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 45.4% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 344,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,261,000 after purchasing an additional 107,651 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 121.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 171,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,940,000 after purchasing an additional 94,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 102.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 138,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,209,000 after purchasing an additional 69,865 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.27.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $351.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $332.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.15. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.26 and a 12 month high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.18%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

