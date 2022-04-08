Xponance Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $369.59 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.69 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $379.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.80.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.20.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

