Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,831,000 after purchasing an additional 93,943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,016,000 after purchasing an additional 131,897 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.87.

NYSE VMC opened at $176.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.18. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $163.00 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

