Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,095 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Allegion by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Allegion by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Allegion by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $108.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $106.00 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.30 and its 200 day moving average is $124.87.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.46 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALLE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.70.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

