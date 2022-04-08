Xponance Inc. Purchases 16,497 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,400 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,497 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Halliburton by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,581,072 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $105,914,000 after buying an additional 396,798 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,803,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth about $539,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens increased their target price on Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.79.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.94. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $39.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,607 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

