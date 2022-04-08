Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,925 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $115.35 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $106.66 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

