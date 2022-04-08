Xponance Inc. Purchases 8,735 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,975 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PPL by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,196 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,688 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of PPL by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,143,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,638,000 after acquiring an additional 938,748 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.79. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.16.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.88%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

In related news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

