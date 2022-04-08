Xponance Inc. Raises Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,868,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 112.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 77,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after purchasing an additional 40,969 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,651,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,366,000 after buying an additional 23,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $216.07 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.08 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.89 and its 200 day moving average is $207.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.45.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $50,405.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $929,814.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,655 shares of company stock worth $3,809,124 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

