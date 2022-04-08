Xponance Inc. Raises Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day moving average of $70.55. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.86 and a 52-week high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

HIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.83.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

