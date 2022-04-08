Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) PT Raised to 540.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 500.00 to 540.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on YARIY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Yara International ASA from 360.00 to 400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Yara International ASA from 430.00 to 465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Yara International ASA from 415.00 to 470.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yara International ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS YARIY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,140. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.34). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

