YETI (NYSE:YETI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $53.95

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.95 and last traded at $54.15, with a volume of 1280292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.96.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in YETI by 2.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in YETI by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in YETI by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in YETI by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in YETI by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
YETI Company Profile (NYSE:YETI)
YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.
