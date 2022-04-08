Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Will Post Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. Innovative Industrial Properties reported earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year earnings of $8.71 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.01 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Innovative Industrial Properties.
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The business had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of IIPR stock opened at $192.60 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $162.81 and a 52-week high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a current ratio of 52.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.61.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 153.51%.
In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
